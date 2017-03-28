Robert L. McElrath Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Robert L. McElrath passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

Robert was born on August 20, 1933 to Clinton and Frieda (Denny) McElrath.

After proudly serving his country during the Korean War, Bob spent his career working for Packard Electric as a dip form operator. He retired in 1993.

On June 7, 1968 he married the former Shirley Barr whom survives.

Bob loved golfing and bowling. He was an avid woodworker and his home was decorated with many examples of his craft. He was a gentleman farmer keeping cattle and chickens. He also enjoyed tending to his huge gardens.

He was a longtime active member of the First Baptist Church of Howland.

Visit with Bob’s family on Saturday, April 1 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Warren, 180 Garfield Dr. NE, where a funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m.

Besides his wife, Bob is survived by his children, Linda (Jim) Samples, Scott (Judy) McElrath, Lauree Gavitt and Terry McElrath; his daughter-in-law, Sharon Gmutza; his grandchildren, David, Paige, Miranda, Lorrin and Jake; four great-grandchildren, as well as his sisters, Verda McCafferty and Clarice (Terry) McGee and his brother, James (Rachel) McElrath.

He was preceded in death by his son, James McElrath; granddaughter, Leigha Samples; his sister, Karroll Barry and his brother, Allen McElrath.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Howland.



