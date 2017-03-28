Roland A. Colucci Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 1 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, officiated by the Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio, for Roland A. Colucci, 90, who passed away Tuesday, March 28.

Roland was born September 8, 1926, in Campbell, the son of Camillo and Leona Leone Colucci.

He was a 1944 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Roland was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Philippines in 1945, as a member of the Army Infantry. Later, he served in Yokohama, Japan for nearly two years.

He retired in 1988, from Cold Metal Products after 35 years of service as a furnace operator.

Roland was a parishioner of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish and St. Lucy’s Church, where he served as a member of the Men’s Society and the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild. He was a server and acolyte.

He was an avid bowler since 1959 and also loved to play bocce. Roland enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers, as well as The Ohio State Buckeyes.

His wife, the former Olga Klopta, whom he married October 21, 1950, passed away October 16, 1993.

Roland leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Elaine (Joseph) Cuva of Campbell; Gene Colucci of Canfield and Ron Colucci of Poland; three grandchildren, Katie (Zach) Cogley, Christine (Brad) Weber and Jessica Colucci and his dear friend, Carmel Malmer of Poland.

Besides his parents and his wife, Olga, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Nicholina Yahn, Lucy Manack, Lena Whiteside and Virginia Colucci.

The Colucci family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, March 31 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to especially thank Christina, Mary and Kim from the Trauma Unit of St. Elizabeth Hospital and Kay-Kay, Kayla and Jenn from the Neuro-Science Intensive Care Unit, also of St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 30 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.