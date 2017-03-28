Sandra A. Levelle Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Sandra A. Levelle, 64, of Warren died Tuesday afternoon, March 28, 2017 at University Hospital Medical Center in Cleveland.

She was born January 22, 1953 In Warren, Ohio to Carl and June Nelson Levelle, Sr. and had been a lifelong area resident.

Sandra was a 1972 graduate of Bristol Local High School.

She had been a deli worker for Super K-Mart and she enjoyed playing Bingo.

She leaves behind to mourn her absence, her four daughters, Heather and Misty Levelle of Warren, Bobbie Hamner also of Warren and Cecelia Brett of Niles; her sister, Cynthia Curtis of Bristolville; two brothers, Carl Levelle, Jr. in Florida and Foster Levelle of Bristolville; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Bowman.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren.

Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral.

