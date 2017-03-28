Storm Team 27: AM rain, mostly cloudy afternoon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Scattered rain showers will taper off through late morning into early afternoon. It will be a cloudy day with temperatures climbing to near 60. The Valley will dry out through the second part of the day and stay dry overnight. It will be a cooler night with temperatures dropping back to the middle 30s.

Wednesday will be a better weather day with skies becoming partly sunny. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm with highs only reaching the lower 50s. The risk for rain showers return to the forecast late Thursday.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers early. Small chance for thunder. (70%)

High: 60

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Low: 34

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny.

High: 52 Low: 36

Thursday: Partly sunny. Afternoon showers or storms possible. (40%)

High: 54

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (70%)

High: 60 Low: 44

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (40%)

High: 55 Low: 43

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 57 Low: 35

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers. (40%)

High: 59 Low: 38

Tuesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 56 Low: 42

