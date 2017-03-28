Storm Team 27: Cooler temperatures tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Cooler air will settle in overngiht with lows dipping into the 30’s. Look for mostly cloudy skies and a chance for patchy fog through early morning. Clouds will stick around through the first part of Wednesday with decreasing clouds through the midday and afternoon. Highs will push into the lower 50’s.

Dry weather is expected through early Thursday with a chance for showers or even a thunderstorm late Thursday into Thursday night. Rain and the chance for thunder will stick around through Friday.

The weekend will bring better weather. A small chance for showers early Saturday with improving weather through the day. Highs will be in the low 50’s Saturday and then upper 50’s Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Low: 35

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny.

High: 51

Wednesday night: Becoming mostly cloudy.

Low: 33

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers or storms possible. (30%)

High: 56

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Chance for thunder. (80%)

High: 58 Low: 46

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)

High: 51 Low: 40

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 57 Low: 35

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower. (20%)

High: 63 Low: 39

Tuesday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 62 Low: 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 48

