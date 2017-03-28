Valley Christian’s plans to buy old high school fall through

Valley Christian President Mike Pecchia said the old South High building in Youngstown is too expensive and beyond their needs

Valley Christian School wants to expand to the former South High School in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian School will not be expanding into Youngstown’s old South High School.

Last July, WKBN 27 First News reported Valley Christian was looking into buying the property on Market Street. In ten years, the school’s enrollment has tripled and they are out of room. They’re forced to use trailers to make up for the lack of space.

However, Valley Christian President Mike Pecchia said the old South High building is beyond their needs.

He said it would cost too much to renovate the building — $2 million to $3 million — adding that it doesn’t even have a boiler.

Valley Christian’s football team will continue to practice at the old South High Field.

Pecchia said the school is still looking to expand in that part of town, hoping for financial help from the city.

In July, Pecchia expressed that even though he had options to build and expand into the suburbs, 70 percent of his student population lives in Youngstown and that’s where he wants the school to stay.

