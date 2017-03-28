Victim head-butted, robbed at gunpoint in Youngstown

Police noted in the report that the victim had a bruised and bloody lip

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police he was robbed at gunpoint while in a downtown parking lot.

The man told officers he was in a parking lot at the corner of Commerce and Phelps streets about 1 a.m. Saturday when he was approached by two men. He said the men headbutted him, pulled out a gun and took his iPhone, according to a police report. The man said he noticed one of the suspects put the gun into the waistband of his pants.

The suspects took off down Commerce Street. No arrest was made.

