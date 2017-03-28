Local GOP official heading to White House for women’s forum

Tracey Winbush, treasurer of the Ohio Republican Party, has been asked to join a panel discussion on women and empowerment

By Published: Updated:
Tracey Winbush

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local woman received something of a surprise over the weekend, an invitation to the White House.

Tracey Winbush, treasurer of the Ohio Republican Party, has been asked to join a panel discussion on women and empowerment.

Winbush received the invitation Saturday from the President and Mrs. Trump. The gathering is scheduled for Wednesday.

Winbush says the focus will be on helping women succeed in business and elsewhere.

“That’s what we need. We are growing. America grows on small business, and if we don’t have strong, small business then America’s not working. We need to have ingenuity, and that is something we’ve been lacking for a lot of years now,” Winbush said.

The meeting will feature new Secretary of Education Betsy Devos, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Linda McMahon, head of the Small Business Administration.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s