Brazil court votes to send Newton Falls murder suspect to US for trial

Claudia Hoerig is accused of killing her husband, Karl Hoerig, ten years ago and then fleeing to her native Brazil

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is calling on the FBI to add Claudia Hoerig's name to its Most Wanted Fugitive's list and to offer a $100,000 reward for her arrest.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan said Tuesday the woman accused of murdering her husband, an Air Force Major at the airbase in Vienna, is one step closer to standing trial in Trumbull County.

A post on Ryan’s Facebook page said the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil voted 4 to 1 to extradite Claudia Hoerig back to the U.S.

She is accused of killing Karl Hoerig in 2007 at their Newton Falls home.

Claudia Hoerig then fled to her native Brazil, where she is currently under arrest.

Her lawyers can appeal the extradition and it may be several more years before she is brought back to Trumbull County.


