Youngstown Schools hopes to decrease suspensions with new policy

The new code is effective Wednesday, March 29

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is looking to hire new principals.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new code of conduct in the Youngstown City Schools could curb suspensions.

CEO Krish Mohip came up with the new student code of conduct that he says would give teachers and administrators more options when it comes to discipline.

One of the options will be the new “Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports,” in which those involved in a conflict would be brought together to talk about it and work things out. Discipline would then be based on the outcome of the intervention.

By implementing this new system, Mohip said the number of student out-of-school suspensions will decrease.

“Obviously, if a student isn’t in school, he or she can’t learn, “ he said. “In this school system, though, at least for the last few years, suspensions have been handed down liberally. That benefits no one. A suspension should only be a last resort.”

Last school year, the school district had more than 2,600 out-of-school suspensions. So far this year, that number is 913.

