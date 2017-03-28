Youngstown State University to introduce new men’s basketball coach

Fairmont State's coach Jerrod Calhoun talks with player Thomas Wimbush in the first half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game with Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN First News expects to meet the new Youngstown State University men’s basketball coach today on campus.

Jerrod Calhoun was hired to be the 13th head coach in Penguins history.

Calhoun spent the last five years at Fairmont State in West Virginia. He piled up 124 wins during his time with the Fighting Falcons.

This season, he led Fairmont State to the Division Two National Championship game.

The Falcons won at least 20 games in each of Calhoun’s five seasons and won nearly 80 percent of their conference games.

