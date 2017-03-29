$58K in cash, drugs and guns seized in Lisbon drug raid

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Drug Task Force and Lisbon police uncovered a large drug operation while they were serving warrants in the city.

The officers went to a home Tuesday in the 500 block of Washington Street to serve an arrest warrant on William Martin, 38, who was wanted on two felony counts of drug possession and failure to appear in court on a driving under suspension charge, according to a police report.

When police searched the house, they found 183 grams of heroin, 278 grams of cocaine, 64 grams of crack-cocaine, and 1,720 grams of marijuana. Police also found seven guns and $58,000 in cash, the report stated.

Martin was arrested and faced additional felony charges of having weapons under disability.