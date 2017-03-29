Arlene B. Hitchcock Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – A memorial service celebrating the life of Arlene B. Hitchcock will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Canfield United Methodist Church.

Arlene passed away Wednesday, March 29, at Humility House with her daughter by her side.

She was born November 9, 1930 in Youngstown, the daughter of Randall and Hazel (Steele) Beede.

She was a graduate of Boardman High School class of 1949 and received her bachelor’s degree in teaching form Kent State in 1953 where she graduated summa cum laude.

Arlene worked as a Latin and English teacher for the Boardman, Canfield, Poland and Austintown School Systems and retired after 17 years of service. She had been the organist for various area churches over the years. Arlene was a previous member of the American Guild of Organist and a former member of the Cantowners.

Her husband, the late Harold R. Hitchcock, whom she married August 26, 1950, passed away December 1, 2001.

Arlene leaves one daughter, Kara (Brian Pabst) Hitchcock of Boardman; her granddogs, Charlie and Lilly and one brother, Randall (Patricia) Beede of Boardman.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Canfield United Methodist Church where services will be held at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Kara requests donations be made to the Alzheimer Association in her mother name.

Kara would also like to thank the management and staff of Hospice of the Valley and Humility House along with Arlene’s personal caregivers, Selena, Bryan, Jasmine, Kayla, Yvonne and Jessie for all the wonderful care, as well as the love and support given to Arlene and Kara over the years.

Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



Order Flowers Here