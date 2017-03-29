Austintown mom appears in court for child endangering charge

Related Coverage Austintown mom arrested after 4-year-old found wandering along street

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young mother from Austintown told a judge Wednesday morning that she didn’t put her child in danger.

Kirsten Adkins, 26, appeared in court on a child endangering charge.

She was arrested Monday after police found her 4-year-old daughter down the street from the home not wearing any shoes or socks. Eventually, officers located Adkins and her boyfriend asleep in their home and unaware the child was outside.

She entered a not guilty plea on that charge Wednesday.

Police say this isn’t the first time they’ve been called because Adkins’ child was found outside alone.

Police found the same girl wandering outside, unsupervised, on Tuesday, March 21 just before 1 p.m. They said Adkins was sleeping at that time as well.

One evening last September around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the same home in regards to a child found crying and running around a parking lot unsupervised.

The girl is now in her grandmother’s custody.