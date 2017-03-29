Austintown mom appears in court for child endangering charge

Adkins was arrested Monday after police found her 4-year-old daughter wandering down the street from the home

By Published: Updated:
A young mother from Austintown told a judge Wednesday morning that she didn't put her child in danger. Kirsten Adkins, 26, appeared in court on a child endangering charge.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young mother from Austintown told a judge Wednesday morning that she didn’t put her child in danger.

Kirsten Adkins, 26, appeared in court on a child endangering charge.

She was arrested Monday after police found her 4-year-old daughter down the street from the home not wearing any shoes or socks. Eventually, officers located Adkins and her boyfriend asleep in their home and unaware the child was outside.

She entered a not guilty plea on that charge Wednesday.

Police say this isn’t the first time they’ve been called because Adkins’ child was found outside alone.

Police found the same girl wandering outside, unsupervised, on Tuesday, March 21 just before 1 p.m. They said Adkins was sleeping at that time as well.

One evening last September around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the same home in regards to a child found crying and running around a parking lot unsupervised.

The girl is now in her grandmother’s custody.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s