Betty J. Sheirer Obituary

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Bettie J. Sheirer, age 92, of 339 E. Jamestown Rd., West Salem Township, formerly of Brentwood Dr., Pymatuning Township, passed away Wednesday morning, March 29, 2017 at St. Paul’s.

She was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on September 11, 1924 to Robert L. and Ruth Alma (Tyler) Logsdon.

Bettie was a homemaker and she enjoyed reading, working on crossword puzzles and listening to country music.

On December 28, 1946, she married James W. Sheirer, he passed away November, 21. 2015.

Surviving are two sons, James R. Sheirer and his wife, Beverly of Tidioute, Pennsylvania and Thomas W. Sheirer and his wife, Linda of Hadley; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three brothers, Edward, Robert and Ronald Logsdon.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff and fellow residents of St. Paul’s.

Calling Hours will take place Saturday, April 1, 2017, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Louis Geisel Funeral Home, 330 Pitt St., Bedford, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 1, 2017, 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Raymond Beal, officiating.

Burial with committal prayers will be in Bedford County Memorial Park

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s, 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, PA.

