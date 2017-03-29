Columbus man charged with murder in death of woman found in recycling bin

Andrew Michael Landon McGowan has been charged with murder

Andrew McGowan
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in a recycling bin in Big Darby Creek.

Gabriel Hinojosa (CREDIT: Facebook)

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Michael Landon McGowan, of Columbus, is suspected of murdering Gabriel Hinojosa, placing her body in a recycling bin, and dumping her in the Big Darby Creek.

Hinojosa’s body was found Feb. 24 near Trapper John’s Canoe Livery at 7141 London Groveport Road.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office filed an arrest warrant for McGowan Tuesday, charging him with murder.

