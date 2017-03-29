Elections chief: Ohioans must register soon for May primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The state’s elections chief is reminding Ohio residents that they have only a few days left to register to vote in the spring primary.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says voters in 74 of Ohio’s 88 counties may have a local race or issue on the ballot May 2. The registration deadline for that election is Monday.

For the first time, residents can register or update their registrations online. Paper registration forms also are available at local election boards and public libraries.

Husted says over 300 local issues will be up for voters’ consideration in May.

Early voting for military and overseas voters already has started.

