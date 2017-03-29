Erotic stories found in Bowling Green professor’s research

The Bowling Green State University professor told investigators he wasn't acting illegally and wasn't sure how the stories ended up in the research project files

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) – Bowling Green State University has suspended a construction management professor after erotic stories were included in computer files he returned to the Ohio Department of Transportation after a research project for the agency.

The Ohio Inspector General’s Office says he violated university policy with the material on his work computer, but federal authorities determined it didn’t amount to a crime. A local prosecutor is reviewing the matter.

Investigators say he indicated he didn’t write the sexually explicit stories involving adults, children, and animals, but sometimes read them for entertainment. He told investigators he wasn’t acting illegally and wasn’t sure how the stories ended up in the research project files.

The Blade in Toledo reports the university says it’s reviewing the findings and isn’t commenting while an internal investigation is pending.

