Fire departments in Girard, Liberty Twp. will not be merging

Firefighters from both the Girard and Liberty Township departments said the proposed consolidation would increase response times

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The proposal to consolidate both Girard’s and Liberty Township’s fire departments has failed due to backlash from the community.

Leaders in the two communities met Wednesday night to talk about making a single district. Liberty Township trustees said this idea has been ongoing for the last five years.

The first step would have been to pass a resolution to move forward with a feasibility study to determine if consolidating would reduce taxes for residents. The study would have cost an estimated $50,000, though officials said there would have been no cost to taxpayers.

People in favor of the merge said the joint fire department would have saved money, decreased insurance costs for neighbors, and created a board solely dedicated to the management of the fire department.

Those who disagreed, including firefighters from both departments, said a central fire station would have caused some of them to lose their jobs.

They also said response times could increase to 15 or 16 minutes in some cases.

