Former Youngstown bishop urges people not to give to panhandlers

Thomas Tobin, who now lives in Rhode Island, was the Bishop of Youngstown from 1995 to 2005

Darren Soens (WPRI) and Sarah Mercer Published: Updated:
Former Youngstown Bishop Thomas Tobin is urging people not to give to panhandlers.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WKBN/WPRI) — A former Youngstown Catholic bishop took to Facebook to urge people not to give money to panhandlers.

Thomas Tobin was the Bishop of Youngstown from 1995 to 2005. He now lives in Rhode Island.

Bishop Tobin’s Facebook comments come amid controversy over a Cranston, Rhode Island ordinance prohibiting people from standing in certain roads or medians to collect money. Some advocates argue the ordinance is an attack on the homeless.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Tobin claimed contributing to panhandlers is demeaning to their human dignity, endangers public safety, and enables dishonest people to prey on compassion.

Tobin also quoted Pope Francis in calling on people to help integrate the needy into the community.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were nearly three dozen comments on the Facebook post — some agreeing with the bishop’s sentiments, others disagreeing.


.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s