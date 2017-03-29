Head of New Castle hospital to retire

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) – The head of a New Castle hospital is retiring after working there for more than four decades.

UPMC Jameson President Doug Danko says he’s retiring at the end of June.

Danko started working at Jameson as a respiratory therapist. He later served as vice president of professional services and chief operations officer before becoming president in 2008.

Jameson Health System merged with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center almost a year ago.

Danko says he helped create a regional model to improve health care delivery in the area.

Don Owrey, who is currently the president of UPMC Horizon, will head both hospitals starting in July.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)