Homeland Security investigating plane at Ohio University airport

The "unauthorized plane" landed Wednesday afternoon at Gordon K. Bush Airport in Albany, Ohio

Homeland Security is investigating an unauthorized plane that landed at Ohio University's airport.
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Department of Homeland Security, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Ohio University airport after an ‘unauthorized plane’ landed there.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at Gordon K. Bush Airport in Albany, Ohio.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said his office detained the plane after it landed until Homeland Security and Highway Patrol could respond.

Ohio University police issued the following statement regarding the incident.

At about 2:30 p.m. today (March 29, 2017) the Ohio University police department was notified by the Department of Homeland Security that an international aircraft was landing at the Ohio University airport without proper authorization. Once on the ground, the pilot of the aircraft advised he was traveling through U.S. airspace when a mechanical problem forced him to land unexpectedly. Since the Ohio University airport is not a port of entry, Customs and Border Protection requested the occupants of the aircraft be detained until federal agents could respond.

As of 4:30 p.m. today, officers from the Ohio University police department remain at the airport where they are assisting federal agents as they investigate the matter.

