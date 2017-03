WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Administrative charges have been filed against ITAM 29 in Warren.

The charges are a result of a raid by the Ohio Investigative Unit on March 18, according to an OIU spokesperson.

The owners of ITAM 29 are scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday. They face illegal gambling charges, as well as sale of beer or liquor to a non-member.

They could face a $1,000 fine or up to six months in jail, if convicted.