Indians’ outfielder Chisenhall starts 2017 season on the 10-day disabled list

Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) – Cleveland outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall will start the season on the 10-day disabled list.

Chisenhall ran into a wall on March 24 against the Cubs in Mesa.

He has been getting treatment since. The Indians starting right fielder was hitting 268 with two home runs and six RBIs in 15 games before he was hurt.

The American League champions will also be without Jason Kipnis to start the season.

Manager Terry Francona said outfielder Abraham Almonte, who was suspended for use of a banned substance last spring, would open the season with the big league team.

Almonte, a switch hitter, is hitting .383 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 18 games. He joins Austin Jackson, who has recovered from a knee injury, as Cleveland’s extra outfielders.

Tyler Naquin and Brandon Guyer will be the likely starters when the Indians open the season on the road against the Texas Rangers as the center fielder and right fielder.

Chisenhall will make the trip to Texas with the team.

The team has not made a decision on Michael Brantley, who is returning from shoulder surgery.

