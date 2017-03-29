John Allen Danso Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – John Allen Danso, 65, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at his home in Warren.

He was born on May 15, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio son of the late George and Gina “Jean” (Petrucci) Danso.

John graduated from Lordstown High School in 1970.

He worked for General Motors for many years and retired in 2006.

John married his late wife, Vickie (Adams) Danso on October 1, 1977. Vicki and John were avid campers at Mosquito Lake and were a member of Friends of Mosquito Lake Park Inc. John was a 4-H advisor who participated in dog shows for 15 years. He also enjoyed teaching canine obedience, was a Chevy car enthusiast and liked to go bowling.

John is survived by his son, Josh A. (John P.) Danso of Warren, Ohio; one brother, George (Phyllis) Danso of Niles; two sisters, Harriet Bohyer of Whiter Haven, Florida and Carol (Eugene) Lancaster of Bristolville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Vickie Danso on January 31, 2017 and his parents.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, Ohio, from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m.

A Funeral service will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home following calling hours with Pastor Tim Thomas officiating.

Donations may be made in memory of John to Friends of Mosquito Lake Park Inc, 1439 St. Rt. 305 Cortland, OH 44410.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.LaneFuneralHomes.com.

