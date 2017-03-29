Local police forced to side step illegal immigrants who are stopped

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When Youngstown Police pulled Regelio Mendoza over on E. Dewey Avenue late Tuesday night, he reportedly told them he was not in the United States legally. Yet, that wasn’t enough to put him in the county jail, even if immigration officials had placed a hold on him.

“We have no authority to hold them on a request from ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), and they are the ones that verify that,” said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

Mendoza was given traffic citations, including one for driving with a suspended license and then released. But this isn’t the first interaction Mendoza has had with police. In 2008, Canfield police cited him for OVI and driving under suspension, with similar incidents in 2006, 2003, and 2000.

Greene said they couldn’t take Mendoza to jail because of a Federal Court of Appeals ruling.

“We could be held liable,” Greene said.

Greene showed WKBN 27 First News a letter he received from the American Civil Liberties Union that year warning suspected illegal immigrants cannot be detained on that alone, but only on local charges. Greene put out an order stating when an inmate’s jail time is complete or if his charges don’t warrant an arrest on their own, illegal immigrants cannot be held.

“ICE isn’t able to get here in time or can’t get here that quickly that we have to release that individual back into the streets,” Greene said.

Although ICE officials were not willing to talk about this case, Greene doesn’t like the overall situation.

“Especially if you are taking the stance that people who are here are not supposed to be here, and they are not coming into this country the right way. It is frustrating,” Greene said.

Mendoza remains free pending a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.