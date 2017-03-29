Mahoning County Young Democrats look to boost millennial voter turnout

The Future Forum is targeted to those under 40 in an effort to get them more involved in politics

By Published:
The Mahoning County Democrats are encouraging millennials to vote.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Millennials do not have strong numbers when it comes to voting. That’s why the Mahoning County Young Democrats is hosting a forum Wednesday to educate the group on issues that impact them.

The Future Forum is targeted to those under 40 in an effort to get them more involved in politics. The event isn’t just for Democrats. Everyone is welcome, regardless of political affiliation.

Numbers show that people who are under the age of 40 don’t vote in off-year elections, such as primaries.

“We think part of that is that the candidates never really talk about the issues that are important to us. So, having a forum that is entirely intended to center around the issues that are important to our generation will help drive up turnout in the city,” said Christopher Anderson, Mahoning County Young Democrats.

One of those big issues is college debt. With college cost continually on the rise, millennials, more than any other group, are saddle with the biggest student loan debt. People who come to the forum will be encouraged to submit questions on that topic and any other issue important to them.

The most important goal of the forum is to get the younger generation involved in the political process.

“Young people have a stake in politics because I think it is because we are the ones for the next several decades who have to face the economic realities politics brings – the social realities. So in that way, we do have a unique investment,” said Jacob Schriner, Briggs forum organizer.

The forum is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown. The event is free and open to the public.

Those attending Wednesday’s forum will have the opportunity to register to vote.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s