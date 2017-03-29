Mahoning County Young Democrats look to boost millennial voter turnout

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Millennials do not have strong numbers when it comes to voting. That’s why the Mahoning County Young Democrats is hosting a forum Wednesday to educate the group on issues that impact them.

The Future Forum is targeted to those under 40 in an effort to get them more involved in politics. The event isn’t just for Democrats. Everyone is welcome, regardless of political affiliation.

Numbers show that people who are under the age of 40 don’t vote in off-year elections, such as primaries.

“We think part of that is that the candidates never really talk about the issues that are important to us. So, having a forum that is entirely intended to center around the issues that are important to our generation will help drive up turnout in the city,” said Christopher Anderson, Mahoning County Young Democrats.

One of those big issues is college debt. With college cost continually on the rise, millennials, more than any other group, are saddle with the biggest student loan debt. People who come to the forum will be encouraged to submit questions on that topic and any other issue important to them.

The most important goal of the forum is to get the younger generation involved in the political process.

“Young people have a stake in politics because I think it is because we are the ones for the next several decades who have to face the economic realities politics brings – the social realities. So in that way, we do have a unique investment,” said Jacob Schriner, Briggs forum organizer.

The forum is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown. The event is free and open to the public.

Those attending Wednesday’s forum will have the opportunity to register to vote.