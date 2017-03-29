Mark J. Durkin Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mark J. Durkin, 58, a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and public servant passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown, surrounded by family.

Mark was born on October 8, 1958, in Youngstown, a son of the late, James H. and Illeen (Stough) Durkin.

Mark graduated from Canfield High School in 1978. Furthering his education, Mark earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Youngstown State University.

He worked for Youngstown’s Police Department for two years and Austintown’s Police Department for 20 years. He served as an Administrative Aid to the Chief of Police and as Interim Chief; attaining the rank of Lieutenant until his retirement in 2006. Mark was part of the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force and Crisis Response Team. He assisted in writing the book S.T.O.P.S., a Police training book now used in Police Departments throughout the country. Mark was a certified instructor for the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy, and taught at YSU and Kent Trumbull and he also introduced the “Use of Force” program to Mahoning County Police Officers.

He was a proud member of Old North Church and volunteered in numerous capacities but held dear the AWANA kids program and the kids it served. Mark’s most precious memories were spent with his family and his friends whom he loved and adored.

He is survived by his wife, Jody (Zinz) Durkin, whom he married on September 18, 1982, they were happily married for 34 years; a daughter, Mackenzie Glaros, of Canfield; a sister, Debbie (Frank) Goss, of Canfield and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and an infant brother, Todd.

Family and friends may call Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Ave.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, April 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Rd, Canfield, with calling hours one hour prior to the services.

Mark’s family would like to send a special thank you to all of the staff at Briarfield, as well as his nurse Cheryl from Hospice of the Valley, for all the love, compassion and care they gave to Mark.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 31 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.