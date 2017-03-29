Mooney Softball rallies past Poland

Bridget Sweeney went 2-4 with 2 RBI's, while Kayla Rutherford struck out 15 for the Cardinals

By Published:
Cardinal Mooney Cardinals softball

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney rallied past Poland 4-3 Wednesday afternoon in high school softball action.

Bridget Sweeney led the Cardinals at the plate. She tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run double that brought things even at 3-3. She scored the eventual game-winning run on a fielder’s choice later in the inning. Sweeney finished the game 2-4 with 2 RBI’s.

Cardinal Mooney Pitcher Kayla Rutherford was also dominant in the circle for the Cardinals, piling up a grand total of 15 strikeouts on the day.

The Cardinals now 1-0 on the campaign, and returns to action on Saturday on the road at Warren Harding in a doubleheader. Game one begins at 11AM.

.

 

 

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s