Mooney Softball rallies past Poland

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney rallied past Poland 4-3 Wednesday afternoon in high school softball action.

Bridget Sweeney led the Cardinals at the plate. She tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run double that brought things even at 3-3. She scored the eventual game-winning run on a fielder’s choice later in the inning. Sweeney finished the game 2-4 with 2 RBI’s.

Cardinal Mooney Pitcher Kayla Rutherford was also dominant in the circle for the Cardinals, piling up a grand total of 15 strikeouts on the day.

The Cardinals now 1-0 on the campaign, and returns to action on Saturday on the road at Warren Harding in a doubleheader. Game one begins at 11AM.