Olga M. Checkel Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian burial on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Roman Catholic Church, 764 5th Street in Struthers for Olga M. Checkel, 94, who passed away Wednesday morning, March 29, 2017 at Hospice House with her family by her side.

Olga was born June 3, 1922 in Campbell, the daughter of the late Michael and Nancy Check.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1940 and was a lifelong area resident.

Olga was a member of Christ Our Savior Roman Catholic Parish, formerly St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church.

She was an avid baker and homemaker.

Olga is survived by her daughter, Linda J. (Patrick) Alberti of Virginia.

Besides her parents, Olga was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John S. Checkel, whom she married on August 7, 1948 and died December 4, 2010; two brothers, Andrew Check and Michael Check and her sister, Genevieve Holibonich.

Family and friends may call on Friday, March 31, 2017 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Roman Catholic Church, 764 5th Street, Street, Struthers, services to follow at 11:00 am.

Arrangements are being handled by Thompson Filicky Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to view this notice and send condolences to the family.

