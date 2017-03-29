Parks commission at odds with group over future of Newton Falls Community Center

By Published:
The community center in Newton Falls is scheduled to close.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Parks and Recreation Commission in Newton Falls voted to send a recommendation to council to demolish the old community center. Some in town aren’t happy about it and are working hard to save the facility.

The Newton Falls Preservation Foundation wants to make the community center a historical site. Board member Pat Layshock is disappointed the Parks and Recreation Commission recommended to tear it down.

“This has always been a very valuable building to the citizens of Newton Falls. A lot of people have had wedding receptions, graduation parties, you name it here,” Layshock said. “Multiple generations shared the value of the building.”

The commission voted Tuesday to send their recommendation to council to demolish the current structure and put a levy issue on the ballot to replace it.

City Manager Jack Haney says demolition costs alone are between $25,000 and $40,000. The cost of repairing the current structure, according to an assessment done last year, would cost $1.7 million.

“Council may or may not – they can alter it, they can go forward with it or they may reject it,” Haney said.

The Preservation Foundation is scheduled to present council with their plan to save the community center during a city council meeting on May 1.

“What I am hoping for from city council is that they will form a partnership with our foundation and take a look at the resources that we’ve located,” Layshock said.

Haney doesn’t expect a decision to be made until after the May meeting.

