Patton powers Ursuline past Crestview

Chris Patton struck out nine batters, and also finished the day 2-4 with 4 RBI's

By Published:
Ursuline Fighting Irish High School Baseball - Youngstown, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline rolled past Crestview 13-4 in boys high school baseball action at Cene Park Wednesday night.

Chris Patton led the Irish on the mound and at the plate.

He struck out nine batters in the victory as the starting pitcher.

Offensively, he finished the day 2-4 with 4 RBI’s. Bobby Cavalier went 2-4 with three runs scored, while Vince Armeni went 3-4 with three runs scored.

With the win, Ursuline improves to 1-1 overall on the season. The Irish return to action Thursday at Aquinas.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s