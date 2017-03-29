Pennsylvania doctor gets prison for filming women in bathrooms

Police in Lower Paxton Township said David Todoroff filmed women in the employee restroom and in the bathroom of his home for seven years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania doctor is being sent to prison for secretly filming women with cameras hidden in bathrooms at his office and home.

A judge Tuesday called David Todoroff’s crimes “despicable” before giving him a sentence of 5 to 16 years behind bars.

The 58-year-old Todoroff had pleaded guilty to eight counts of invasion of privacy.

Police in Lower Paxton Township said he filmed women in the employee restroom at Keystone Podiatric Medical Associates and in the bathroom of his home for seven years.

His lawyer pleaded for probation and said he will appeal the sentence.

Pennlive.com reports that Todoroff told the court that his brain had been “hijacked” by his sex addiction.

One victim told the court she felt like she had been raped.

