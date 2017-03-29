Pregnant woman arrested after disturbance at Liberty apartments

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is in Trumbull County Jail after a fight in the parking lot of a Liberty apartment complex.

Police were called to the apartments on Oakwood Tuesday night for a disturbance. There, they found a pregnant woman, later identified as Aquiria Da Shanique Esquire Bowers, charging at her brother in the parking lot. Police said Bowers had hit her brother in the arm and was screaming loudly while another relative tried to call her down.

Bowers’ brother told police that Bowers tried to break out the back window of his van with a board.

Bowers was arrested after screaming threats at her grandmother, according to a police report. While the officer was trying to restrain her, he reported that Bowers pulled away, striking him in the jaw with her elbow. The officer suffered pain to his jaw and a possible loose tooth as a result.

Bowers’ grandmother asked police to press charges, alleging that Bowers punched out the window screen to her apartment and threw her chair into the front yard.

Family members told police that Bowers, who is seven months pregnant, has been out of control for the past month, a report said.

She is charged with domestic violence agravated menacing, criminal damaging, assault and resisting arrest.