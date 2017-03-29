Reserve baseball opens season with an impressive win

Western Reserve plays Columbiana tomorrow.

By Published:
Western Reserve Blue Devils High School Baseball - Berlin Center, OH

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve posted a 6-run fourth inning to register a 7-1 win over LaBrae at Eastwood Field. Reserve featured Wyatt Larimer, who went 2 for 4 with 3 runs batted in. Larimer also pitched 5 innings, allowing just 2 hits and a single run while striking out 7 batters.

The Blue Devils’ leadoff hitter Ryan Demsky scored two runs. Demsky also closed out the game by pitching two innings and not allowing a hit.

Western Reserve (1-0) will host Columbiana tomorrow.

The Vikings utilized seven different pitchers to go six innings. Tyler Morris drove in LaBrae’s lone run while going 1 for 2 from the plate.

LaBrae returns home tomorrow to face Campbell Memorial.

