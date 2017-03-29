Storm Team 27: Enjoy the sunshine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
Mostly sunny and dry this afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the lower 50s.

Dry weather is expected through early Thursday with a chance for showers or even a thunderstorm late Thursday into Thursday night. Rain and the chance for thunder will stick around through Friday.

The weekend will bring better weather. There’s a small chance for showers early Saturday with improving weather through the day. High temperatures will be in the low 50s Saturday and then upper 50s Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 53

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy.
Low: 33

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Afternoon showers or storms possible. (30%)
High: 56

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Chance for thunder. (80%)
High: 58 Low: 46

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)
High: 51 Low: 40

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 57 Low: 35

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower. (20%)
High: 63 Low: 39

Tuesday: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 62 Low: 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 58 Low: 48

