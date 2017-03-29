Storm Team 27: Rain showers returning to the forecast

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Look for increasing clouds overnight with lows falling into the upper 30’s. More clouds Thursday with a chance for showers. There is a small risk for thunder later in the day. Highs will push into the low 50’s.

Rain will get heavier Thursday night into Friday morning. The risk for thunderstorms will stick around through Friday. Heavy rainfall possible. Expect highs Friday near 60. The wet weather will taper off early Saturday morning.

Better weather this weekend with cool highs Saturday in the upper 40’s and then mid to upper 50’s Sunday. Rain showers return next week with warmer temperatures.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy.

Low: 36

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or an isolated thunderstorm. Breezy. (40%)

High: 53

Thursday night: Scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms. Breezy. (80%)

Low: 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Chance for thunderstorms. (90%)

High: 60

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (30%)

High: 49 Low: 39

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 55 Low: 35

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 49

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 45

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 52 Low: 44

