Storm Team 27: Some sun this afternoon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

A cloudy start to the day. Clouds will decrease through midday and into the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the lower 50s.

Dry weather is expected through early Thursday with a chance for showers or even a thunderstorm late Thursday into Thursday night. Rain and the chance for thunder will stick around through Friday.

The weekend will bring better weather. There’s a small chance for showers early Saturday with improving weather through the day. High temperatures will be in the low 50s Saturday and then upper 50s Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly sunny.

High: 53

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy.

Low: 33

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers or storms possible. (30%)

High: 56

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Chance for thunder. (80%)

High: 58 Low: 46

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)

High: 51 Low: 40

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 57 Low: 35

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower. (20%)

High: 63 Low: 39

Tuesday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 62 Low: 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 48

