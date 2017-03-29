Trumbull County indictments: March 29, 2017

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) –  A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 29, 2017:

Virginia M. Barborak: Forgery, perjury, grand theft and two counts of tampering with records

Donovan C. Cavin: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon

Michelle Darnelle Hill: Two counts of felonious assault

David Glenn White: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Daniel David Mate, II: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of OVI

James A. Gardner: Two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated murder with firearm specifications and one count each of obstructing justice and falsification

Christopher J. Sustak: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin

Jhveeti R. Street: Felonious assault and domestic violence

Marcial Rice: Carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property

Hakeem A. Arrington: Aggravated possession of drugs and failure to comply with order or signal of police officer

Joseph E. Wheeler, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Deshae Marcel Tharpe: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Michael R. Wells: Grand theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Sequan Sanon Banker: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Nazeer Syed Buckley: Domestic violence

Robert Kenneth Sitko: Receiving stolen property

Matthew T. Fetterolf: Aggravated burglary, assault and disrupting public services

Brian DeWayne Clark: Robbery

Shawn Marcellus Reed: Carrying a concealed weapon

Michael Gerard Sallaz: Robbery

Heather Withers: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and six counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Kashaun R. Wiliams: Felonious assault

Jasen Lyle Schiebel: Two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

Patrick Ian Marsh: Robbery

Mary Ann Horton: Obstructing justice

Daniel J. Gwinn: Theft of a person in a protected class

Jimmie Ray Stella, Jr.: Two counts each of felonious assault and kidnapping with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability and one count of domestic violence

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

