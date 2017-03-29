Trumbull County indictments: March 29, 2017

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 29, 2017:
Virginia M. Barborak: Forgery, perjury, grand theft and two counts of tampering with records
Donovan C. Cavin: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon
Michelle Darnelle Hill: Two counts of felonious assault
David Glenn White: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Daniel David Mate, II: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of OVI
James A. Gardner: Two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated murder with firearm specifications and one count each of obstructing justice and falsification
Christopher J. Sustak: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin
Jhveeti R. Street: Felonious assault and domestic violence
Marcial Rice: Carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property
Hakeem A. Arrington: Aggravated possession of drugs and failure to comply with order or signal of police officer
Joseph E. Wheeler, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Deshae Marcel Tharpe: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
Michael R. Wells: Grand theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Sequan Sanon Banker: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Nazeer Syed Buckley: Domestic violence
Robert Kenneth Sitko: Receiving stolen property
Matthew T. Fetterolf: Aggravated burglary, assault and disrupting public services
Brian DeWayne Clark: Robbery
Shawn Marcellus Reed: Carrying a concealed weapon
Michael Gerard Sallaz: Robbery
Heather Withers: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and six counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Kashaun R. Wiliams: Felonious assault
Jasen Lyle Schiebel: Two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance
Patrick Ian Marsh: Robbery
Mary Ann Horton: Obstructing justice
Daniel J. Gwinn: Theft of a person in a protected class
Jimmie Ray Stella, Jr.: Two counts each of felonious assault and kidnapping with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability and one count of domestic violence
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.
.