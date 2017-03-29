Two human legs found in Columbus trash facility

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after human remains were found in a trash receptacle at a south Columbus trash facility.

Police were called to the area of 1300 South Columbus Airport Road shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday after someone reported finding two human legs in the trash. Patrol officers responded and confirmed the discovery.

Columbus police homicide investigators are treating the case as a homicide.

Investigators say there are no known suspects or motives. The case remains under investigation.