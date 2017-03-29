Warren Twp. biker shooting suspect facing additional charges

James Gardner was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on Wednesday

Gardner is accused of being a shooter in a shoot-out between two biker groups in Warren Township last summer.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of shooting people in a shoot-out between two biker groups in Warren Township has been indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury.

James Gardner is charged with two counts each of aggravated murder and felonious assault with a firearm specification and one count each of obstructing justice and falsification.

Gardner was indicted in November on charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault in connection with the shooting at Shorty’s Place.

Police say he’s a member of the group called Forever Two Wheelz (FTW) and is accused of firing the shot that killed Jason Moore and injuring Andrew Claypool and Walter Hughes.

The superseding indictment, filed Wednesday, also accuses Gardner of killing Robert Marto and giving false statements to investigators.

