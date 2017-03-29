Woman and son ambushed in Youngstown on way home from library

The gun the attackers used turned out to be a BB gun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman and her son who were walking home from the library along Hillman Street were ambushed and threatened with a gun.

Tonya Wollensack, 42, and her son Scott Walton, 27, were walking home from the library about 6:17 p.m. Monday when they were approached by two teenagers asking for a cigarette.

Wollensack gave the teens two cigarettes, which she took from her Gucci purse, according to a police report.

Wollensack and her son walked away and the next thing they knew one of the teens took out a gun, put it to her head and said, “Give me all you got.” The other teen tried to grab Wollensack’s bag when her son noticed the teen with the gun was actually holding a BB gun and smacked it out of his hands, the report stated.

The two teens and Wollensack’s son began to fight and Wollensack pulled out a knife to ward them off. Wollensack said a third suspect “came out of nowhere” and began also fighting with her son.

The three attackers finally ran away.

Police searched the area but didn’t find the suspects. The BB gun was found at the scene and taken as evidence.

