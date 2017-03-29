Youngstown crime activity: Man robbed after arranging sale online

Wednesday, March 22

1:51 a.m. – 1300 block of Dunlap Avenue, a man, who is blind, told police he was robbed of $65. The man said someone knocked on his door and when he asked who it was, the person at the door said, “Youngstown police.” The man opened the door and a male and female suspect came inside, telling the victim that they needed to check his apartment on reports of a domestic dispute. After the suspects left, the man noticed $65 was missing from his wallet. The man noted that the suspects had a police radio with them.

5:41 p.m. – 3300 block Estates Circle, a man told police someone charged $617.83 to his PayPal account for a firearm scope. The merchandise was shipped to an address in Canton.

4:20 p.m. – 1400 Logan Avenue, Antonio Hawthorne, 47, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest. Police were looking for Hawthorne on a warrant out of Mahoning County when they encountered him sitting in a car outside a home on Logan Avenue. As police were trying to take Hawthorne into custody, he became combative and struggled with officers, according to a police report. Officers were able to force Hawthorne to the ground and place him under arrest. Hawthorne was checked for injuries at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Thursday, March 23

11:05 a.m. – Ellenwood Avenue, Vivian Warren was charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Tony Cheris was charged with receiving stolen property after a theft at Family Dollar on Market Street. Police reviewed security footage of the theft where a woman was seen putting several personal hygiene products in her purse. Through the surveillance video showing the suspect’s license plate, officers were able to track the car down to a house on Ellwood Avenue. Officers found Cheris standing outside the car and Warren sitting inside with a purse full of merchandise, according to a police report. Warren admitted to the theft, the report stated. Cheris was charged with receiving stolen property because Warren took a can of motor oil and transmission fluid and gave them to Cheris, who put the fluids in the vehicle. Officers also found Warren to have a crack pipe in her possession, the report stated.

Friday, March 24

12:46 p.m. – 100 block W. Federal Street, theft, a man told police that a check he cashed for a customer had already been electronically deposited via mobile banking and was not good.

Saturday, March 25

1:01 a.m. – corner of Commerce and Phelps streets, aggravated robbery, a man told police he was head-butted and robbed of his iPhone at gunpoint, according to a police report. The man told officers he saw one of the suspects put a gun into the waistband of his pants.

4:58 p.m. – 500 block Sunshine Avenue, a woman told police that her boyfriend punched her several times in the face in an upstairs room before she sprayed him with pepper spray, according to a police report. The man then chased the woman downstairs and attacked her again by kicking and punching her, according to the report. The suspect then left the house.

Sunday, March 26

12:32 a.m. – 400 block of Willis Avenue, Tommy L. Brown, 44, was arrested and charged with assault after police were called to his home. A woman told police that she came to the house to retrieve her belonging when the couple began to argue. The woman told police Brown pushed her down the steps. Brown said he was defending himself when he pushed her away and she accidentally fell down the stairs.

12:35 a.m. – 400 block of W. Delason Avenue, Sandra Duckworth, 59, was arrested and charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. Duckworth was a backseat passenger in the vehicle. Police said they saw Duckworth put something in her mouth has they were approaching the vehicle and discovered that it was crack cocaine.

Monday, March 27

1:30 p.m. – 1600 block of Tyrell Avenue, Jalyne Monserrat, 22, was issued a citation for discharging a firearm within city limits. Police confiscated a handgun, magazine and clip holster along with one spent casing.

6:17 p.m. – Hillman Street and W. Lucius Avenue, a mother and her son who were walking home from the library told police they were ambushed by two teens who tried to rob the woman of her purse. The woman said the teens had asked for two cigarettes, which she gave them, but then approached her again, put a gun to her head and said, “give me all you got,” according to a police report. The woman’s son noticed the firearm was a BB gun and smacked it out of the teen’s hands. A scuffle ensued and a third suspect appeared on the scene and became involved in the struggle. The woman pulled a knife to ward off the attackers and they ran away, the report stated.

8:11 p.m. – 700 block Kendis Circle, a man told police that he attempted to sell his cell phone through a Facebook post and went to a Kendis Circle apartment to deliver the phone. When he gave the woman the phone, he said two men appeared from a back bedroom and told him to get out, according to a police report. When the man asked for his phone back, he said on of the men took out a knife and threatened to stab him. When police went to the apartment to investigate, they encountered two men and a woman in the apartment. The two men said the woman who took phone left and that they only knew her by the name “Oxy.” A woman police talked to in the bedroom of the apartment said she didn’t know what happened, the report stated. She didn’t match the description of the suspect, police said.

8:36 p.m. – Boardman and Hazel streets, Marquis Jenkins, 29, was arrested and charged with drug possession, operating a vehicle without a valid license and a failure to appear warrant, following an altercation between Jenkins and a female who said the he tried to run her over with the car, according to a police report. Police were able to locate Jenkins and he pulled over into a parking lot. When police ran the license plates from the vehicle, they discovered it was reported stolen (unauthorized use) out of Akron – with the suspect being the woman who said Jenkins tried to run her over, the report stated. A search of Jenkins uncovered 1 gram of marijuana, the report stated.

Tuesday, March 28

2:55 p.m. – 100 block of S. Meridian Road, Matthew Fletcher, 22, was charged with breaking and entering after police caught him taking scrap metal from a vacant ITAM building, according to a police report. Police said Fletcher admitted to theft because he said he needed extra money, the report stated.

8:27 p.m. – 2400 block of Elm Street, a woman told police that when she received her tax return check, she signed for a car at a Buy Here, Pay Here lot for a friend. After the woman found out that the friend did not make the first payment on time, she contacted the dealer to have the car repossessed, according to a police report. Once the friend found out about the woman’s actions, the friend threatened the woman on Facebook and threatened her unborn child, the report stated.

8:30 p.m. – 500 block of Sherwood Avenue, Antwan Davenport, Sr., 29, was issued a citation for driving under suspension, drug possession and failing to have a license plate light following a traffic stop. A search of Davenport during the stop revealed a bag of marijuana in his waistband, according to a police report. Davenport’s driver’s license had been suspended due to non-payment of child support, the report stated.

10:55 p.m. – E. Dewey Ave., Rogelio Mendoza, 38, was issued a citation for driving without a license, failure to illuminate rear license plate, seat belt and duty to display after he was pulled over for not having a light on his rear license plate, according to a police report. Mendoza could not produce a valid driver’s license or any U.S. ID, the reported stated. Mendoza said he is in the United States illegally and was working to rectify that, the report stated. Mendoza informed officers of a prior arrest in Canfield in 2008. Court records show the 2008 case was an OVI charge in which Mendoza was previously cited.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: