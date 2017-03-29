Youngstown report: Man caught loading up scrap metal in broad daylight

Matthew Fletcher was charged with breaking and entering

Matthew Fletcher

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police he was taking metal out of a vacant ITAM building because he needed extra cash.

While on patrol Tuesday, police noticed at about 2:55 p.m. that the door to the vacant ITAM building on S. Meridian Road was ajar.

When officers pulled into the parking lot, they saw a car parked outside with the trunk open. Inside the trunk, were seven metal fans, according to a police report.

As officers were investigating, a man, later identified as Matthew Fletcher, 22, of Youngstown, started to walk through the doorway, spotted police, and took off inside the building.

Fletcher was apprehended at another exit. He told police that he had been in the building getting scrap metal for extra money, the report stated.

Police found receipts for scrap metal in Fletcher’s car from transactions earlier that day.

Fletcher was charged with breaking and entering.

