2017 Girls Starting 5 announced

Hunderds of players were nominated over the last 3 months, but only five have made our 2017 Girls Starting 5

Dayshanette Harris, named 2017 Starting 5

Dayshanette Harris – Ursuline
The Irish sophomore averaged over 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals per game this season while leading Ursuline to 18 wins, and the Division III District Championship.

Izzy Kline named to 2017 Starting 5
Izzy Kline – Newton Falls

The Tiger’s junior averaged over 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 assists this season while leading Newton Falls to the All-American Conference Blue Tier title. Kline was named 1st Team All-Conference and District as well as the AAC Blue Tier Player of the Year.

Antonella LaMonica named to 2017 Starting 5

Antonella LaMonica – Warren JFK
The Eagles senior is Warren JFK’s all-time leading scorer with 1,664 career points. LaMonica averaged over 18 points, 5 steals, and 5 assists her senior season. The 4-year starter was also a 1st Team All-State selection, and named MVP of the North Coast League White Division.

Karlee Pezzano named to 2017 Starting 5

Karlee Pezzano – Lisbon
The Devils senior is Lisbon’s all-time leading scorer, and finished her high school career with 12 school records. Pezzano averaged over 19 points, 6 steals, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists this season while leading Lisbon to 19 wins.

Sara Price named to 2017 Starting 5

Sara Price – Howland
The Tigers senior is Howland’s all-time leading scorer with 1,799 career points. Price averaged over 21 points per game this season, while leading Howland to 19 wins and the All-American Conference Red Tier title. Price was a 1st Team All-State selection, Trumbull County Player of the Year, and is committed to Ball State University.

