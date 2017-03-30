Betty Jane Buckley Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Betty Jane Buckley, 79, of South Lincoln Ave., passed away at 6:10 a.m., Thursday, March 30, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Ms. Buckley was born June 27, 1937 in Elkton, a daughter of the late Percy Calvin and Annetta Irene (Reuff) Brownfield and had lived in this area all of her life.

Betty worked in the circulation and billing departments at the Morning Journal for 14 years. She also worked part-time as a cook at Pondi’s Restaurant.

Betty loved to crochet, bake sugar cookies, enjoyed decorating with outdoor solar lights and she collected snow babies.

She is survived and will be dearly remembered by her children, Kathy (John) Merino and Leslie Kay Ferguson, both of Salem, Leatha Ann (Jack) Black of Lisbon, Michael Allison Buckley of Columbus and Mark Allen (Mary) Buckley of Commercial Point, Ohio. Also surviving are her siblings, Shirley Mervine and William (Dee) Brownfield, both of Bloomington, California, Wilma Jean Russell of Salem, Kenneth Brownfield of Wisconsin and Jack (Janice) Brownfield of Salem. Betty also leaves her grandchildren, Travis Black, Audra Black, Matthew Black, Monica Campanelli, Heather Kay Ferguson, Michael R. Merino, Christopher (Angela) Croiser and Taylor Buckley; as well as great-grandchildren, Abigail Marie Ferguson-Brookes, Gianna Margaret Campanelli, Joseph Samuel Campanelli, Ryland Croiser and Starlee Croiser; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Laura Lynn and Jason Black.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with the Rev. Tina Gallaher officiating.

Private burial will take place Monday morning, April 10 at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services Sunday, April 9 at the funeral home.

Friends may also view Betty’s memorial tribute page and send condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

