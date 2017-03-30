Cincinnati couple dies in fire; ‘hoarding’ hinders emergency access

CINCINNATI (AP) – Authorities have identified a husband and wife who died in an early morning fire in their Cincinnati home.

Officials say 98-year-old Elijah Tooles and 71-year-old Tammie Tooles died in the fire early Wednesday. Fire officials said the couple’s packed house was a “hoarding” situation that hindered access for emergency responders.

District 4 Fire Chief Lou Arnold says the fire was relatively small, but the entire house was filled with smoke. No smoke detectors were found in the home.

Arnold says firefighters found the couple in their bed on the second floor around 2 a.m. One firefighter sustained a minor back strain while rescuing one of the victims.

Investigators were trying to determine what started the fire and where it began.

