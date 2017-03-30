Edward E. Connor Obituary

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 6, at 4:00 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown for Edward E. Conner, 65, who died Thursday, March 30, at his residence.

Ed was born July 25, 1951, in Youngstown, a son of Earl and Mariam Adams Conner.

He graduated from Springfield High School and served in the Army National Guard.

He was the cofounder of Conner Asphalt Inc.

Ed was a Mason and a Shriner and liked going to Mountaineer. He truly enjoyed doing chores at the family farm with his grandchildren.

Ed leaves a son, Edward M. (Ann Marie) Conner of New Springfield; a daughter, Carrie (Michael) Poparodis of Poland; one brother, Michael (Sue) Conners of Gavers, Ohio; one sister, Mariam Lowinger of Minnesota; four grandchildren Corey, Hannah, Matthew and Emily and his loyal girlfriend of many years, Karen Malone of New Springfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call on Thursday, April 6 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that material tributes in Ed’s name be made to Hospice of the Valley at 5190 Market Street in Boardman, OH, 44512.

