Former attorney from Salem facing criminal charges

Virginia Barborak is charged with forgery, perjury, tampering with records and grand theft

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former local attorney has been indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury and faces several criminal charges.

Virginia Barborak, of Salem, is charged with forgery, perjury, tampering with records and grand theft.

Barborak was disbarred late last year after the court found she misused more than $150,000 of her clients’ money. The court said she used the money for herself and other clients from 2009 until 2015.

The indictment says Barborak falsified records and signatures and made false statements under oath.

