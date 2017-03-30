Frances Ann Bosheff Obituary

MCDONALD, Ohio – Frances Ann Bosheff, 75, of McDonald and formerly of Darlene Drive in Vienna, died Thursday morning, March 30, 2017 at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles.

She was born August 13, 1941 in Conneaut, Ohio, the daughter of the late Reuben and Marjorie Randall Markijohn. She was a Vienna resident for 44 years.

Ann was a 1959 graduate of Conneaut High School.

She then went to beauty school and was a licensed hairdresser for many years. She worked as a nanny for various area families over a 20 year period.

Ann was an active member of St. Thomas the Apostle catholic community (St. Vincent DePaul Church site) for many years, where she was a past officer and member of the Women’s Guild and worked the Lenten fish dinners for over 30 years and served as a CCD instructor at the church. She was active with the St. Vincent DePaul Society soup kitchen for over 25 years. She volunteered for over 30 years with the American Red Cross blood drives and with the American Cancer Society.

Ann loved spending time with her family and was devoted to helping others. She was a strong willed and resilient woman.

She is survived by two sons, William P. (Teri) Bosheff and Brian I. (Tracy) Bosheff both of Mc Donald; three grandchildren, Joshua, Brooke and Baylee Bosheff; two sisters, Pat Tuttle of North Kingsville and Betty Minissale of Ypsilanti, Michigan; one brother, Jerry (Dee) Markijohn of Sanford, North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

Her husband of nearly 43 years, William Bosheff, whom she married June 4, 1966 preceded her in death March 8, 2009.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community (St. Vincent De Paul Church) in Vienna, where the family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. service time. Rev. Frank Zanni will officiate the Mass.

Burial will be at Vienna Township Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, Trumbull Deanery, 2415 Niles Rd. SE, Warren, Ohio 44484 or to the Silver Lining Cancer Fund Patient Assistance Program, P.O. Box 401, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Online condolences may be made to the family and the obituary viewed at www.MadaszChapel.com.



